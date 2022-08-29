See all wikifolios
2022-08-29 Market highlights

Hottest Stocks in CW 35/22

Last week people traded for all it was worth on wikifolio.com. Find out here which stocks were bought and sold in particular large numbers and which motives were decisive for this.

Source: Kevin Ku, pexels.com

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 Albemarle 7.77% Lithium und Elektromobilitaet
2 Plug Power 8.76% Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte
3 Encavis 5.55% Marktsentiment
4 Canadian Solar 6.97% Responsible Investing
5 Livent 15.99% Intelligent Matrix Trend

‘Fear of missing out’ – or in short FOMO –was experienced by wikifolio traders last week concerning the stocks of the Canadian lithium producer Albemarle. However, other energy stocks were also very popular last week. In addition to Albemarle, the top 5 "FOMO" stocks include the hydrogen power company Plug Power, the two solar energy companies Encavis and Canadian Solar, and Livent - another lithium producer.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 Shop Apotheke Europe -23.66% Refresh
2 Rock Tech Lithium -5.31% Special Situations
3 Borussia Dortmund -11.31% Trend & Fundamental
4 Hochschild Mining -6.02% PPinvest Searching Alpha
5 Covestro -7.22% Dividende+Wachstum

Last week, wikifolio traders were betting on a turnaround for Shop Apotheke Europe. Shares in the online retailer of medicines and healthcare products plunged 23.7% week on week, after it was announced that the company had published an operating loss also in the second quarter. Many wikifolio traders seemed to feel the situation to be overstated and therefore purchased stocks in Shop Apotheke.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 SFC Energy 8.73% BIO x KLIMA x UMWELT x FAIR
2 K+S 5.18% Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte
3 Alibaba (ADR) 10.16% eMobility
4 Schlumberger 6.48% CHANCEN-TRADEN
5 Alfen 11.95% Kunterbunter Mix

Some wikifolio traders saw profits on SFC Energy last week. Trader Christian Mallek (SIGAVEST) explains the weekly increase of 8.7%: "SFC has convinced analysts with its quarterly figures and positive outlook. Its order intake looks particularly good, with sales increasing by 43%. The adjusted Ebit fell by 50%, however, due to supply chain issues and increased costs for preliminary goods and transportation. The aim is to boost profitability again with price adjustments and a significant increase in inventory."

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 Zoom Video Communications -17.61% Refresh
2 flatexDEGIRO -7.43% Nebenwerte: Small- und Midcaps
3 Nvidia -7.96% Techwerte Invest
4 Eckert & Ziegler -5.27% Micro/Small/MidCaps
5 Formycon -7.65% Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Selling when prices are falling is what characterises the ‘jumping ship’ category. This fate struck Zoom last week. Among others, trader Stefan Waldhauser (stwBoerse) sold his stocks in the US software company, commenting: "After miserable quarterly figures, I sold the Zoom share from the wikifolio High-Tech Stock Picking.”

Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.

