Hottest Stocks in CW 35/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

‘Fear of missing out’ – or in short FOMO –was experienced by wikifolio traders last week concerning the stocks of the Canadian lithium producer Albemarle. However, other energy stocks were also very popular last week. In addition to Albemarle, the top 5 "FOMO" stocks include the hydrogen power company Plug Power, the two solar energy companies Encavis and Canadian Solar, and Livent - another lithium producer.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

Last week, wikifolio traders were betting on a turnaround for Shop Apotheke Europe. Shares in the online retailer of medicines and healthcare products plunged 23.7% week on week, after it was announced that the company had published an operating loss also in the second quarter. Many wikifolio traders seemed to feel the situation to be overstated and therefore purchased stocks in Shop Apotheke.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Some wikifolio traders saw profits on SFC Energy last week. Trader Christian Mallek ( SIGAVEST) explains the weekly increase of 8.7%: "SFC has convinced analysts with its quarterly figures and positive outlook. Its order intake looks particularly good, with sales increasing by 43%. The adjusted Ebit fell by 50%, however, due to supply chain issues and increased costs for preliminary goods and transportation. The aim is to boost profitability again with price adjustments and a significant increase in inventory."

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

Selling when prices are falling is what characterises the ‘jumping ship’ category. This fate struck Zoom last week. Among others, trader Stefan Waldhauser ( stwBoerse) sold his stocks in the US software company, commenting: "After miserable quarterly figures, I sold the Zoom share from the wikifolio High-Tech Stock Picking.”