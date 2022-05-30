Hottest Stocks in CW 22/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|21.94%
|Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren
|2
|6.35%
|Marktsentiment
|3
|13.23%
|Top 100 Community Aktien M
|4
|11.28%
|Top 20 Community Aktien L
|5
|6.58%
|Techwerte Invest
"Fear of missing out" – or in short FOMO – is causing traders to purchase stocks which have already experienced significant price increases. This trading pattern could be observed with stwboerse), identified the stock as worth buying as early as mid-April 2022 and added it to his wikifolio High-Tech Stock Picking. At that time, he commented: "For the High-Tech Stock Picking wikifolio, I like to invest in companies that have fallen out of favour with investors. One such "fallen angel" is Zoom stock, which I have now added to this portfolio after an 80% drop in share price."last week. The stocks of the video conferencing service have, however, risen from a very low level. Over the last 18 months, the share price had been steadily increasing following the gains it had made after the Corona crash. The announcement of the unexpectedly positive Q1 figures has led to the current run on the stock and the associated price jump of 21.9 per cent. Top trader, Stefan Waldhauser (
Chart
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-6.56%
|AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel
|2
|-7.66%
|Refresh
|3
|-10.04%
|Hard'n'Heavy - Krisensichere Investments
|4
|-6.98%
|Hard'n'Heavy - Krisensichere Investments
|5
|-13.29%
|Isa Investment
The trading pattern ‘buying the dip’ is when traders buy falling stocks in the hope of a bottoming out - i.e. an imminent turnaround. This is what happened last week in the case of the Danish-German vaccine manufacturer. As they produce the world's only approved vaccine against monkeypox, their share price has been fluctuating dramatically recently, rising, or falling in line with the latest news reports on the disease.
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|39.47%
|Investieren langfristig
|2
|6.77%
|Special Situations long/short
|3
|24.34%
|Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte
|4
|7.00%
|firstclass stock picking
|5
|7.32%
|25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
The trading pattern of ‘taking profit’ - i.e. selling when the share price is rising - could be observed last week with the shopping centre operator. Following a takeover bid for Deutsche Euroshop, the share price shot up by almost 40 per cent over the course of the week. Many wikifolio traders took the opportunity and sold their stocks.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-12.25%
|ForInc TrendInvest
|2
|-5.51%
|Fein Aufgehebelt seit 2019
|3
|-16.58%
|Refresh
|4
|-9.52%
|Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte
|5
|-10.88%
|All time high and low
Selling when prices are falling is what characterises the ‘jumping ship’ category. This fate struck the German mining companylast week. The stocks of the salt and fertiliser producer have been losing value since the end of April after a rally that lasted almost a year. Many wikifolio traders seem to expect further price losses and therefore sold off their stocks last week.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.