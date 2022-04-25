Hottest Stocks in CW 17/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

‘Fear of missing out’ – or in short FOMO – is causing traders to purchase stocks which have already experienced significant price increases. This trading pattern could be observed last week in respect of the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd. At first glance, two reasons can be identified for the popularity of this stock. Firstly, the transport and logistics company’s security performed strongly in April and is currently trading just below its all-time high. Secondly, their shareholders are set to receive a dividend of EUR 35 per share for the 2021 financial year, following dividends of EUR 3.50 per share in the previous year. That means the dividend yield is currently greater than ten per cent.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

The trading pattern of ‘buying the dip’ occurs when traders buy falling stocks in the hope that the stocks will soon bottom out - i.e. an imminent turnaround. This is what happened last week with the streaming service Netflix. Trader Christoph Wendt ( ChristophWendt) explains why the stock is currently being corrected so strongly: "The company has come under pressure due to falling subscriber numbers and is currently trading at over 65 per cent below its all-time high. This correction was overdue. The growth in user numbers over recent years could not be maintained indefinitely." At the current prices, Wendt now considers Netflix to be worth buying again: "The streaming service has a very solid user base overall and has meanwhile built up a large portfolio of its own productions. In my opinion, the current correction is an exaggeration and it’s an ideal time to invest in the company." In his wikifolio auf lange Sicht investieren, Netflix shares are currently weighted at one per cent.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

The ‘taking profit’ trading pattern - i.e. selling when the share price is rising - could be observed last week with the machinery and plant manufacturer Dürr. The company's stock had been decreasing in value almost continuously since the beginning of the year. Even on a month-on-month basis, the stock was down 15 per cent. Some traders seemed to take advantage of last week's price gains to sell their shares.

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

Selling when prices are falling is what characterises the ‘jumping ship’ trend. This fate befell the payment service provider PayPal last week. Christian Mallek ( SIGAVEST), was just one of many who sold the stock in his wikifolio VV Aktien flexibel. His comments were: "As painful as it is, the process of selling off financial tech companies is continuing. That is why we are pulling the ripcord."

