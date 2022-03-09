Hottest Stocks in CW 10/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|33.50%
|Techwerte Invest
|2
|5.20%
|PPinvest Searching Alpha
|3
|24.09%
|SystemAlpha Technology Trend
|4
|15.91%
|Refresh
|5
|10.29%
|Nordstern
The "Fear of Missing Out" - FOMO for short - leads traders to buy shares whose price has already risen significantly. This trading motive could be observed again last week in the German defense company and automotive supplier. The current global political situation caused the stock to skyrocket for the second week in a row.
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among other
|1
|-5.13%
|Biological Tech-Future
|2
|-9.39%
|GroDiVal TrendInvest
|3
|-7.74%
|Trendfollowing Deutschland
|4
|-16.12%
|Nordstern
|5
|-6.48%
|Cybersecurity Innovators
The "buying the dip" trading motive is evident when traders buy falling stocks in the hope of a bottoming out - in other words, the imminent turnaround. This is what happened last week with the German software company. SAP recently presented good figures for the past fiscal year. Nevertheless, the reaction of investors was initially restrained. The reason for this could be the company's earnings outlook. The software group expects a decline in operating profit of up to five percent.
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|8.98%
|Top 50 Community Aktien M
|2
|6.52%
|Aiolos Invest
|3
|25.53%
|Nordstern
|4
|10.63%
|Schoepferische Zerstoerung
|5
|7.48%
|Multi-Asset Allokation
The motive "taking profit" - that is, selling when the share price is rising - could be observed last week in the hydrogen company. The gains of the PowerCell stock were the absolute exception in recent months. Since November 2021 the share lost consistently. Therefore, many traders are apparently using the current upward breakout to part with the stock.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-16.88%
|Szew Small Cap
|2
|-26.94%
|Trendfolge nach Levy
|3
|-23.05%
|Nordstern
|4
|-19.99%
|25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
|5
|-21.02%
|Katjuscha Research Aktientrading
Selling when prices are falling - this is what characterizes the "Jumping the Ship" category. Kazakhstan's mining company CreativeHedge) sold her shares at the beginning of last week. She justified the sale from her wikifolio URAN only as follows: "Due to the proximity to Russia, the stock is sold - although it is currently not yet subject to Western sanctions."was hit by this fate last week. The company, which specializes in the mining of uranium, lost around 17 percent of its market value over the week. Cindy Meyer (
