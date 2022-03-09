See all wikifolios
Florian Gartler
2022-03-09 Market highlights

Hottest Stocks in CW 10/22

Last week people traded for all it was worth on wikifolio.com. Find out here which stocks were bought and sold in particular large numbers and which motives were decisive for this.

Source: Anna Nekrashevich, pexels.com

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 Rheinmetall 33.50% Techwerte Invest
2 Cameco 5.20% PPinvest Searching Alpha
3 Mosaic 24.09% SystemAlpha Technology Trend
4 Thales 15.91% Refresh
5 Secunet Security 10.29% Nordstern

The "Fear of Missing Out" - FOMO for short - leads traders to buy shares whose price has already risen significantly. This trading motive could be observed again last week in the German defense company and automotive supplier Rheinmetall. The current global political situation caused the stock to skyrocket for the second week in a row.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among other
1 SAP -5.13% Biological Tech-Future
2 Allianz -9.39% GroDiVal TrendInvest
3 Verbio -7.74% Trendfollowing Deutschland
4 Airbus -16.12% Nordstern
5 Micron Technology -6.48% Cybersecurity Innovators

The "buying the dip" trading motive is evident when traders buy falling stocks in the hope of a bottoming out - in other words, the imminent turnaround. This is what happened last week with the German software company SAP. SAP recently presented good figures for the past fiscal year. Nevertheless, the reaction of investors was initially restrained. The reason for this could be the company's earnings outlook. The software group expects a decline in operating profit of up to five percent.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 PowerCell Sweden 8.98% Top 50 Community Aktien M
2 Brockhaus Capital 6.52% Aiolos Invest
3 Liveperson 25.53% Nordstern
4 Appen 10.63% Schoepferische Zerstoerung
5 Frontline 7.48% Multi-Asset Allokation

The motive "taking profit" - that is, selling when the share price is rising - could be observed last week in the hydrogen company PowerCell Sweden. The gains of the PowerCell stock were the absolute exception in recent months. Since November 2021 the share lost consistently. Therefore, many traders are apparently using the current upward breakout to part with the stock.

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 Kazatomprom -16.88% Szew Small Cap
2 Commerzbank -26.94% Trendfolge nach Levy
3 Deutsche Bank -23.05% Nordstern
4 Lufthansa -19.99% 25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
5 HelloFresh -21.02% Katjuscha Research Aktientrading

Selling when prices are falling - this is what characterizes the "Jumping the Ship" category. Kazakhstan's mining company Kazatoprom was hit by this fate last week. The company, which specializes in the mining of uranium, lost around 17 percent of its market value over the week. Cindy Meyer (CreativeHedge) sold her shares at the beginning of last week. She justified the sale from her wikifolio URAN only as follows: "Due to the proximity to Russia, the stock is sold - although it is currently not yet subject to Western sanctions."

Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.

