Hottest Stocks in CW 39/23

Fear of Missing Out with Elmos Semiconductor

Stocks in the manufacturer Elmos Semiconductor rose by almost 9 % last week, thus demonstrating an upward turn in support of recent studies. The rally was most likely triggered by a positive study by Warburg Research. After a roadshow with the company's CEO, the analysts are confident that business at Elmos continues to be good and that the recent price weakness was unjustified. The price target is €102. Some wikifolio traders have used the possible starting signal of a trend reversal to invest.

Buying the Dip with ARM Holdings

The IPO of ARM Holdings was a complete success from the point of view of the company itself and its initial subscribers. The issue price of $ 51 was at the top end of the target range, and the initial trading price of a solid $ 56 gave the existing shareholders a profit of 10 % at that point in time. At its peak, the share price climbed to $ 69. Then, however, profit-taking occurred in what analysts consider to be an ambitiously valued share, to say the least, and in the meantime the price has returned to the level of the original issue price. However, many wikifolio traders have taken this as an opportunity to enter the market. A look at the trading sentiment shows a clear buyer sentiment for ARM Holdings:

Taking Profit with Splunk

Shares in Splunk surged by over 20 % in the past week. The specialist in the field of cyber security and artificial intelligence has received a takeover bid from Cisco Systems. Shareholders in the California-based company are to receive $ 157 for each of their shares. Previously, the price was only around $ 120. The deal, which is to be completed in the third quarter of next year at the latest, would cost Cisco around $ 28 billion. Nevertheless, many industry insiders consider the purchase a "bargain." The stock rose to $ 145 in an initial knee-jerk reaction, still a good bit below the listing price. Nevertheless, several traders have already used the price jump for profit taking. For example, Reimar Kornmeier ( kornmeier), who had acquired the share directly at the start of his wikifolio Growth Trends Investing in January this year. The trade has now been concluded with a profit of around 66 %.

Growth Trends Investing kornmeier DE000LS9UB99
+36.7% since 2023-01-01

EUR 11,426.23 Invested capital
-5.0% Performance (1mo)

40.7% Volatility (max)
Perf. since January 2023: +32.4%

Jumping Ship with Amazon

Amazon stock saw some profit taking last week. The online retail giant announced that it would introduce two options for its streaming service Amazon Prime Video in the coming year, together with other competitors: one including advertising and the other being an ad-free service, with higher prices. The background to these plans is that the streaming industry has been struggling with slower subscriber growth since the pandemic. Amazon stock had also crashed in the form of market resistance from the summer high of 2022 at around $ 147. Some wikifolio traders probably preferred to play it safe and initially divested themselves of the stock.

This is exactly what Markus Greim ( Savatdee) did, for example, who was able to realize a profit of over 15 % on Amazon via his wikifolio Tech-Werte weltweit on Thursday with the help of a stop-limit order. This morning, however, he has already re-entered at more favourable prices.

Tech-Werte weltweit Savatdee DE000LS9PYR7
+76.9% since 2017-04-04

EUR 41,052.13 Invested capital
+14.1% Performance (1yr)

16.2% Volatility (1yr)
Ø-Perf. per year: +9.0%