florian-gartler-online-editor
Florian Gartler
2023-06-26 Market highlights

Hottest Stocks in CW 26/23

Last week there was a lot of trading activity in relation to Hive Blockchain, Lanxess, Hello Fresh and Enphase Energy stocks. Find out here if they were being bought or sold and what the key factors were.

hottest-shares-of-the-week flame

Fear of Missing Out with Hive Blockchain

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 HIVE BLOCKCHAIN 29.25% Biological Tech-Future
2 Cegedim 11.41% investresearch stockpicker
3 Marathon Digital 28.51% Refresh
4 Hut 8 Mining 25.88% TITANS
5 MTU Aero Engines 5.29% Ambition Europa und USA

Bitcoin shot up over the past week and a half, hitting a new high for the year of $ 31,458 last Friday. This naturally gave crypto stocks a boost. Hive Blockchain in particular was in the wikifolio traders' sights. The company focuses on mining and selling digital currencies and saw its share price increase by a whopping 26 % last week. A look at the wikifolio trading sentiment shows a clear tendency towards buying Hive:

Trading-sentiment

Buying the Dip with Lanxess

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 Lanxess -17.95% Nordstern Aktien
2 Oracle -5.00% Top Global Brands
3 Roku -10.64% Riu Trading - Relative Stärke
4 Secunet Security -8.42% Technologie & Biotechnologie
5 IBM -5.66% Top Global Brands

A quick glance at the performance indicators of specialty chemicals group Lanxess and it's clear that something is not going according to plan. Their share price is down 16.5% week on week. How this came about is explained by wikifolio trader Christian Scheid (Scheid): "The current quarter is not going as well as expected. The Board has therefore lowered its profit target for the entire year. This caused a knock-on reaction, with their stock plunging to its lowest level since the Corona crash in March 2020." Scheid does not currently hold any Lanxess stock in his Special Situations wikifolio. However, many other wikifolio traders took the share price losses as an opportunity to add to their position.

Special Situations

Scheid
Go to wikifolio

Chart

abc
cde

Key Figures

  • +211.7 %
    since 2012-09-12
  • -1.1 %
    1 Year
  • -
    Risk factor
  • EUR 1,014,255.50
    Invested capital
Ø-Perf. per year: 11,2 %

Taking Profit with Hello Fresh

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 HelloFresh 10.32% Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren
2 Meyer Burger Technology 6.84% Nebenwerte Europa
3 NorCom Information Technology 25.60% AA+ Master-Trading
4 LEO LITHIUM LTD 5.07% Investment in Lithium Aktien
5 Advanced Blockchain 12.68% Riu Trading - Relative Stärke

The share price of the mail-order food company Hellofresh rose by almost 20 % at its peak last week. After the redemption of profits, the bottom line achieved a week on week increase of 9.8 %. There are two explanations for the price jump. Firstly, takeover rumours are circulating around the British online food retailer Ocado. It appears that the market is speculating that a buyer could be found for Hellofresh. The second possible performance driver is the first "neutral" rating of the Hellofresh stock by the U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, with a share price target of € 22.90.

Jumping Ship with Enphase Energy

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 Enphase Energy -12.50% firstclass stock picking
2 JinkoSolar Holding -10.68% Responsible Investing
3 Plug Power -12.76% Nordstern
4 ELMOS Semiconductor -8.12% Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert
5 Palantir Technologies -13.83% UMBRELLA

Against a weak backdrop in this sector, last week Enphase Energy lost the ground it had made up in May. The previous crash from late April occurred after quarterly figures and future forecasts disappointed the market. After it initially looked like the stock would slowly fight its way back, last week's losses are a bitter blow.

Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.

