Hottest Stocks in CW 26/23

Fear of Missing Out with Hive Blockchain
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|29.25%
|Biological Tech-Future
|2
|11.41%
|investresearch stockpicker
|3
|28.51%
|Refresh
|4
|25.88%
|TITANS
|5
|5.29%
|Ambition Europa und USA
Bitcoin shot up over the past week and a half, hitting a new high for the year of $ 31,458 last Friday. This naturally gave crypto stocks a boost.in particular was in the wikifolio traders' sights. The company focuses on mining and selling digital currencies and saw its share price increase by a whopping 26 % last week. A look at the wikifolio trading sentiment shows a clear tendency towards buying Hive:
Buying the Dip with Lanxess
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-17.95%
|Nordstern Aktien
|2
|-5.00%
|Top Global Brands
|3
|-10.64%
|Riu Trading - Relative Stärke
|4
|-8.42%
|Technologie & Biotechnologie
|5
|-5.66%
|Top Global Brands
A quick glance at the performance indicators of specialty chemicals group Scheid): "The current quarter is not going as well as expected. The Board has therefore lowered its profit target for the entire year. This caused a knock-on reaction, with their stock plunging to its lowest level since the Corona crash in March 2020." Scheid does not currently hold any Lanxess stock in his Special Situations wikifolio. However, many other wikifolio traders took the share price losses as an opportunity to add to their position.and it's clear that something is not going according to plan. Their share price is down 16.5% week on week. How this came about is explained by wikifolio trader Christian Scheid (
Taking Profit with Hello Fresh
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|10.32%
|Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren
|2
|6.84%
|Nebenwerte Europa
|3
|25.60%
|AA+ Master-Trading
|4
|5.07%
|Investment in Lithium Aktien
|5
|12.68%
|Riu Trading - Relative Stärke
The share price of the mail-order food companyrose by almost 20 % at its peak last week. After the redemption of profits, the bottom line achieved a week on week increase of 9.8 %. There are two explanations for the price jump. Firstly, takeover rumours are circulating around the British online food retailer . It appears that the market is speculating that a buyer could be found for Hellofresh. The second possible performance driver is the first "neutral" rating of the Hellofresh stock by the U.S. investment bank , with a share price target of € 22.90.
Jumping Ship with Enphase Energy
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-12.50%
|firstclass stock picking
|2
|-10.68%
|Responsible Investing
|3
|-12.76%
|Nordstern
|4
|-8.12%
|Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert
|5
|-13.83%
|UMBRELLA
Against a weak backdrop in this sector, last weeklost the ground it had made up in May. The previous crash from late April occurred after quarterly figures and future forecasts disappointed the market. After it initially looked like the stock would slowly fight its way back, last week's losses are a bitter blow.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.