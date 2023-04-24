Skip to content
florian-gartler-online-editor
Florian Gartler
2023-04-24 Market highlights

Hottest Stocks in CW 17/23

Tesla delivers disappointing quarterly figures. TUI stocks are bought at an all-time low. MTU Aero Engines gains traction with a takeover. SAP's figures trigger mixed reactions.

Fear of Missing Out at MTU Aero Engines

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 MTU Aero Engines 6.72% 25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
2 Advanced Blockchain 5.83% Pro Trading
3 Bijou Brigitte 8.00% Incrementia - Wachstumsaktien
4 Wacker Neuson 5.97% Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann
5 Bed Bath & Beyond 16.44% Globale Herausforderungen 4.0

German engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines is successful in its take-over bid for the electric motor developer eMoSys, with the intention of using the acquired know-how to advance the use of electric motors in aviation. This has been well received by the markets, showing an increase of 6.4 % week-on-week. MTU has also won approval from wikifolio traders, as a look at the trading sentiment shows:

Buying the Dip at TUI

# Name Performance 7 days bought in this wikifolio, among others
1 TUI AG -9.99% Nordstern
2 STEM Inc. -6.54% Delta Erneuerbare Energien
3 Porsche -5.24% GroDiVal TrendInvest
4 Sixt (ST) -8.86% Counter Trading - Aktien long
5 Nokia -13.56% Chart-Chancen-Schach

2023 is set to be a record year for travel, yet TUI stocks are trading at an all-time low. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid (Scheid) explains:

With the current ongoing capital increases to the sum of €1.8 billion, the travel group TUI wants to ditch state aid. Due to the massive stock dilution, their share price has come under severe pressure. There has recently been a modest upturn, however, due to the positive forecast on future bookings, which shows an occupancy rate of 95% expected for the Easter period.
Christian Scheid
Scheid

This positive outlook could also explain why wikifolio traders were adding more TUI shares to their portfolios last week.

Taking Profits at SAP

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 Uponor Registered (A) 44.81% Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft
2 Ubisoft Entertainment 8.59% PPinvest Searching Alpha
3 OEKOWORLD 5.72% Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte
4 SAP 5.12% Trendfolge&Trading
5 Südzucker 15.58% Special Situations long/short

Last week, the software manufacturer SAP presented its figures for the first quarter, receiving a mixed reception. Group revenues increased by 10% to €7.44 billion. On the other hand, net profit fell by 19% to €509 million. SAP has been making headway with the forthcoming sale of its software for online use. In Q1, sales rose by 24% year-on-year. By looking at certain SAP Group figures, we can see the development over time:

Jumping the Ship: Tesla

# Name Performance 7 days sold in this wikifolio, among others
1 Nordex -5.09% RS Handelssystem
2 BioNTech (ADR) -8.67% VV-Ausgewogen
3 Tesla -10.81% firstclass stock picking
4 ELMOS Semiconductor -7.23% Nebenwerte Europa
5 PVA TePla -5.59% Intelligent Matrix Trend

Musk just won't admit to himself that Tesla is, at the end of the day, just a car manufacturer.
Christian Scheid
Scheid

Jumping the Tesla ship, wikifolio traders are parting ways with the car manufacturer’s stock after it delivered disappointing results in Q1. In reaction to the slump in profits announced by Tesla, its stock lost around 10% of its value over a one-week period. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid took a close look at the figures: "Tesla's quarterly figures were anticipated with great excitement. Since the beginning of the year, the manufacturer of electric cars has made several major price cuts that should have boosted business. Yet, the very opposite has occurred. Tesla’s bottom line was $2.5 billion, which is a 24% decline compared with last year."

According to Scheid, the price cuts have left their mark: "The reduction in the gross margin from around 29% to 19% has had a particularly negative impact." Scheid's conclusion is clear: "Elon Musk's affirmation of the forecast for the entire year seems almost helpless. Demand continues to exceed supply, Musk said in his call with the analysts. The rising inventories tell a different story, however. The manager simply doesn't want to admit to himself that Tesla is a normal car manufacturer at the end of the day

Special Situations long/short

Scheid
Go to wikifolio

Key Figures

  • +585.1 %
    since 2013-11-09
  • +13.6 %
    1 Year
  • -
    Risk factor
  • EUR 2,537,338.39
    Invested capital
Ø-Perf. per year: +22,9 %

