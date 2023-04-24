Hottest Stocks in CW 17/23

Fear of Missing Out at MTU Aero Engines
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|6.72%
|25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
|2
|5.83%
|Pro Trading
|3
|8.00%
|Incrementia - Wachstumsaktien
|4
|5.97%
|Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann
|5
|16.44%
|Globale Herausforderungen 4.0
German engine manufactureris successful in its take-over bid for the electric motor developer eMoSys, with the intention of using the acquired know-how to advance the use of electric motors in aviation. This has been well received by the markets, showing an increase of 6.4 % week-on-week. MTU has also won approval from wikifolio traders, as a look at the trading sentiment shows:
Trading-Sentiment
Buying the Dip at TUI
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-9.99%
|Nordstern
|2
|-6.54%
|Delta Erneuerbare Energien
|3
|-5.24%
|GroDiVal TrendInvest
|4
|-8.86%
|Counter Trading - Aktien long
|5
|-13.56%
|Chart-Chancen-Schach
2023 is set to be a record year for travel, yet Scheid) explains:stocks are trading at an all-time low. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid (
With the current ongoing capital increases to the sum of €1.8 billion, the travel group TUI wants to ditch state aid. Due to the massive stock dilution, their share price has come under severe pressure. There has recently been a modest upturn, however, due to the positive forecast on future bookings, which shows an occupancy rate of 95% expected for the Easter period.
This positive outlook could also explain why wikifolio traders were adding more TUI shares to their portfolios last week.
Taking Profits at SAP
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|44.81%
|Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft
|2
|8.59%
|PPinvest Searching Alpha
|3
|5.72%
|Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte
|4
|5.12%
|Trendfolge&Trading
|5
|15.58%
|Special Situations long/short
Last week, the software manufacturerpresented its figures for the first quarter, receiving a mixed reception. Group revenues increased by 10% to €7.44 billion. On the other hand, net profit fell by 19% to €509 million. SAP has been making headway with the forthcoming sale of its software for online use. In Q1, sales rose by 24% year-on-year. By looking at certain SAP Group figures, we can see the development over time:
Jumping the Ship: Tesla
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-5.09%
|RS Handelssystem
|2
|-8.67%
|VV-Ausgewogen
|3
|-10.81%
|firstclass stock picking
|4
|-7.23%
|Nebenwerte Europa
|5
|-5.59%
|Intelligent Matrix Trend
Musk just won't admit to himself that Tesla is, at the end of the day, just a car manufacturer.
Jumping theship, wikifolio traders are parting ways with the car manufacturer’s stock after it delivered disappointing results in Q1. In reaction to the slump in profits announced by Tesla, its stock lost around 10% of its value over a one-week period. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid took a close look at the figures: "Tesla's quarterly figures were anticipated with great excitement. Since the beginning of the year, the manufacturer of electric cars has made several major price cuts that should have boosted business. Yet, the very opposite has occurred. Tesla’s bottom line was $2.5 billion, which is a 24% decline compared with last year."
According to Scheid, the price cuts have left their mark: "The reduction in the gross margin from around 29% to 19% has had a particularly negative impact." Scheid's conclusion is clear: "Elon Musk's affirmation of the forecast for the entire year seems almost helpless. Demand continues to exceed supply, Musk said in his call with the analysts. The rising inventories tell a different story, however. The manager simply doesn't want to admit to himself that Tesla is a normal car manufacturer at the end of the day
Chart
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.