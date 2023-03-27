Hottest Stocks in CW 13/23

Fear of Missing Out at Dax newcomer Rheinmetall

Last week, wikifolio traders bought defence company Rheinmetall stocks, as prices were rising. Strong results, together with the company's rise in the Dax rankings are responsible for this recent performance. Richard Dobetsberger ( Ritschy) knows more:

The German technology group Rheinmetall has continued its profitable growth course and once again closed the 2022 financial year with record figures. The group generated sales of EUR 6,410 million, up 13% on the previous year. Richard Dobetsberger Ritschy

Week-on-week, the share price is up by 10.41 %. Since the start of the Russian military campaign against Ukraine, the value of Rheinmetall stock has increased from just under EUR 100 to currently over EUR 260. In Dobetsberger's wikifolio Umbrella, the Rheinmetall share is by far the largest position with a weighting of over 30 %.

UMBRELLA Ritschy DE000LS9AVX3 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +1,479.9 % since 2012-09-16

-10.3 % 1 Year 0.84 × Risk factor

EUR 22,614,344.93 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: 29,7 %

Buying the Dip at Immo-Shares

Rising interest rates are having a negative impact on real estate shares. Vonovia (-9.82 %) and TAG Immobilien (-7.78 %), for example, are both down week-on-week. Both companies have recently presented figures, in which they reported a significant drop in consolidated earnings. wikifolio traders are not unsettled by this and are buying the dip. Many seem to believe that the sector is over the worst. Among them is Stefan Heinzmann ( einmaleins). He comments:

The ECB won’t raise interest rates again so quickly. The first banks are already getting into difficulties. The economy will be facing problems soon too. Property prices in the big cities are still stable at the moment though. Stefan Heinzmann einmaleins

In Heinzmann's wikifolio Zinsfuß, Vonovia stock is currently weighted at 7.2 %.

Zinsfuß einmaleins DE000LS9LY44 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +253.9 % since 2013-09-20

-11.8 % 1 Year 0.76 × Risk factor

EUR 600,212.66 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: +14,0 %

Taking Profit at Netflix

Netflix’s new low subscription model is gaining momentum. Two months after its launch in the U.S., their subscription model, which includes advertising, currently has around 1 million monthly users. Fears that this growth would be primarily fed by existing customers switching to the low-cost subscription model seem to have been unfounded. According to Netflix, users of the new ‘basic subscription’ are largely new or returning customers. This news has been well received on the stock market, with stock up significantly (8.67%) week-on-week. Some wikifolio traders are using the upwind to take profits.

Jumping the Ship: Accusations of fraud at Block

Last week, fraud allegations against the mobile payment provider Block (formerly known as Square) caused shockwaves. wikifolio Trader Christian Scheid ( Scheid) can explain the background to this:

The company is accused of manipulating the number of its cash app users – by between 40 and 70 %! In addition to this, according to Hindenburg research, the company also did nothing to combat the illegal use of its app by criminals. Block allegedly failed to comply with financial regulations and anti-money-laundering laws when monitoring its customers. Christian Scheid Scheid

In his wikifolio Special Situations long/short, Scheid reacted to the news last week by buying turbo short certificates. The sale of the derivatives in several tranches in the meantime brought the experienced wikifolio trader between 5 and 12 % return.

Special Situations long/short Scheid DE000LS9BYB1 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +595.8 % since 2013-11-09

+7.5 % 1 Year - Risk factor

EUR 2,473,787.50 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: +22,7 %