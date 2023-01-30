Hottest Stocks in CW 05/23

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

wikifolio traders were afraid of missing out last week, especially in connection with chip manufacturer Nvidia. The share price is up around 13 % week on week and a full 36 % month on month. The current bounce back comes after the stock had fallen from over EUR 260 to around EUR 130 last year. Investors interested in this stock should keep an eye out for the publication of the company's Q4 figures on 22 February.

Trading Sentiment In the last six months, the Buys and Sells of Nvidia shares on wikifolio.com were roughly balanced (47 % Buys / 53 % Sells). However, Buys clearly outweigh Sells on a month on month (62 % Buys) and week on week (68 % Buys) basis.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

The stock of the up-and-coming Norwegian battery manufacturer FREYR Battery suffered a double-digit slump last week. The losses were due to a downgrading of the stock rating by the US bank Morgan Stanley, including a 50 % reduction in the share price target. The responsible analyst justified this decision, explaining that FREYR Battery is still in its infancy and the company still has to prove in 2023 - a year in which many new battery manufacturers are starting production - that it can actually deliver what it is promising.

The fact that many wikifolio traders so eagerly used the dip in the stock as a buying opportunity could be due to an afterthought in the - initially very pessimistic - analysis. Seeking Alpha quotes analyst Adam Jonas: "We continue to believe that Norway offers unique competitive advantages and that the government has an interest in supporting a strong domestic battery supplier with a view to long-term success."

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Last week, wikifolio traders took profits primarily on the stock of the crypto exchange Coinbase. Since Bitcoin has been showing clear signs of life again, Coinbase stocks have also been experiencing rapid growth. The largest cryptocurrency has increased by around 40 % since the beginning of the year. Coinbase's share price has risen by almost 73 % in the same period. So, it's no wonder that some wikifolio traders are seeing profits here for the first time. However, Coinbase still has plenty of scope for further growth. Year on year, its stock is still down by around 65 %. Its all-time high of around EUR 300 euros is a distant prospect, with its current share price of just under EUR 55.

Buy Price Distribution: At the current price level of Coinbase stocka, only a few wikifolio traders are in profit. The average purchase price of those investable wikifolios that currently hold this stock was around EUR 165.

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

At the end of last week, shattered takeover hopes led to a significant decline in the share price (-18 %) and stock selloffs in the wind farm operator PNE Wind. Details are available from wikifolio trader Christian Scheid ( Scheid): "There was a sharp setback in PNE's share price in late trading on Friday. The company announced that US investment bank Morgan Stanley does not want to sell its equity stake in the wind farm project developer (just over 44 %) for the time being."

Scheid, who concentrates on special situations with his wikifolio Special Situations long/short, can already sense the next buying opportunity after the crash: "If there is another setback today (30.01.), I would continue to invest. At prices of EUR 15 to EUR 16, PNE would be valued at about the same level as its competitors, i.e. all takeover speculations would be discounted. Since talk of a buyout is likely to pick up again soon, I expect to see a recovery to around the EUR 17- EUR 19 mark."

