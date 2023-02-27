Hottest Stocks in CW 09/23

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

FOMO hit wikifolio traders last week in connection with US IT security company - Palo Alto Networks’ stocks. Their stock rose by 10.9 % week-on-week, after the company presented its figures for the previous quarter. Revenue per share clearly exceeded analysts' expectations of USD 0.78, reaching a value of USD 1.05.

According to aktien.guide data, Palo Alto Networks' EV/Sales ratio (enterprise value/sales for the last 12 months) is currently at 9.27. The enterprise value (market capitalisation - cash + debt) is currently at USD 57.08 billion. The chart below shows the EV/Sales ratio of the company over the last few years.

The enterprise value/sales ratio (EV/sales) puts the "true" enterprise value in relation to sales or revenue. This is an important ratio for assessing the valuation of a company's stocks.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

Last week, wikifolio traders bet on the "dip" - i.e. the imminent reversal of the trend – concerning Cloudflare stocks. The share price of this server provider fell by 6.9 % week-on-week. However, the initial rebound which started at the beginning of the year is still in full swing and, compared with the previous month, its share price has risen by 24.4 %.

Trading Sentiment wikifolio traders have great confidence in Cloudflare. In the last six months, Buys have exceeded Sells by 76 %. In comparison, Buys and Sells of an average Nasdaq stock (54 % Buys / 46 % Sells) almost balanced each other out over the same period.

A look at the chart below shows why this stock is so popular at the moment and why decreases in the share price are used as buying opportunities. The stock (blue line) is a good 70% away from its all-time highs. However, unlike many other tech stocks, the company's sales growth (red line) only declined slightly. Year-on-year, it still stands at 48.57 %, according to aktien.guide.

The ‘below-the-waterline’ format shows (as a percentage) the difference between the share price and the all-time high over the specified period.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Last week, wikifolio traders saw profits on Nvidia. A look at the chart reveals why: since the beginning of the year, the chip manufacturer's stocks have performed at around 60 %. The main driving forces behind this recent rally have been the general recovery of tech stocks, the hype around ChatGPT and, most recently, the company's quarterly figures, which exceeded analysts' expectations.

YTD performance of Nvidia according to aktien.guide

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

Selling while prices are falling could be seen last week in relation to German chip industry supplier Siltronic. The company's share price slumped by around 10% week-on-week, following the publication of a surprisingly disappointing sales forecast. wikifolio trader Christian Mallek ( SIGAVEST) explains: "Siltronic is significantly reducing its sales and profit forecast for 2023. Postponements of customer orders as well as write-offs on inventories make this necessary. Margins are predicted to fall to 30-33%." Mallek's conclusion: "We’re playing it safe and selling."

Top trade of the week: + 343.5 %

One of the top trades of the week was achieved by Kai Knobloch ( Halbprofi87) on 23.02. In his wikifolio Trend & Fundamental he sold Nvidia shares with a profit of 343.5 %. The shares he sold accounted for 0.4 % of the total portfolio. Knobloch first added the chip manufacturer's stock to his wikifolio in 2016.

Trend & Fundamental Halbprofi87 DE000LS9DGG3 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +164.8 % since 2014-04-04

-15.1 % 1 Year - Risk factor

EUR 445,893.94 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: 11,4 %