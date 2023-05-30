Hottest Stocks in CW 22/23

Fear of Missing Out with Palantir

After the presentation of surprisingly good quarterly figures, Palantir stocks rocketed by almost 100 % month-on-month. Last week saw a growth of almost 18 %, with wikifolio traders recently buying more and more stock. The experts at Sigavest Vermögensverwaltung also hold the share in the wikifolio VV Aktien flexibel. Christian Mallek explains why: "Palantir continued to operate profitably in the first quarter of the new financial year, with a higher turnover than forecast, giving the impression that they are in a good position to achieve long-term profitability in the future. Their cash flow amounted to 189 million US dollars. Profitable growth is now the order of the day and AI plays an important role in this. What is also noteworthy is that Palantir Foundry was named a leader in the field of AI platforms by ForresterWave in 2022. Palantir is currently sitting on $2.9 billion in cash and is therefore in a secure financial position. Their prospects for growth are good as cybersecurity is a huge market."

Buying the Dip with Embracer

The Swedish games and entertainment company Embracer has had a rough couple of days: shortly before announcing their quarterly figures, the company lost an order worth two billion dollars which had previously been secured. As a result of the order cancellation, Embracer's operating profit for the current financial year is expected to be around €780 million instead of the estimated €1.2 billion, according to media reports. The profit warning caused the share price to plummet by a good 44 % last week. wikifolio traders largely used this selling off of stock as an opportunity to enter the market. A look at the trading sentiment shows the heavy excess of Buys last week - top trader Jörn Remus has also opened a small, presumably speculative position for his wikifolio Nordstern.

Taking Profit with Meta

Meta stocks have been recovering rapidly after a disastrous 2022. Last week it went up by almost 8% and since the beginning of the year, the share price has risen by a good 110%. wikifolio traders have therefore recently been seeing more profits. Meta stock was traded 135 times over the week, with 57% of the trades being sales. Its strong performance was backed up by recent positive quarterly figures. The group exceeded analysts' expectations in terms of both turnover and profit. Meta is apparently already earning money with AI - according to company statements, 20% of the content on Facebook and Instagram is already suggested to users by AI. However, the Metaverse is not yet generating revenue and will continue to operate at a loss for the time being.

Jumping Ship with Rheinmetall

After its rally, the share price of German defence company Rheinmetall does not quite look like a sinking ship. However, it has lost some, if not all, of its spirit. Week-on-week, its stock is clearly down. Richard Dobetsberger has recently taken profits in the UMBRELLA wikifolio, but the position is currently still the largest in the portfolio with a weighting of 24 %. Fundamentally, the trader is not worried about this stock, but from a technical point of view, things could be better, he says: "Rheinmetall's operating profits declined in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the Rheinmetall Group continues to forecast a growth in sales for the current financial year. Fundamentally and from a news perspective, everything seems to be going very well. In my opinion, the share price is currently in a downward sloping trend on the chart. A reversal of this trend would be enormously important now. The rising MACD in combination with the narrowing of the Bollinger bands could support this...’could’ being the keyword here. It’s a complicated situation ... time for a rally!"

UMBRELLA Ritschy DE000LS9AVX3 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +1,577.2 % since 2012-09-16

+0.9 % 1 Year 0.98 × Risk factor

EUR 22,997,868.18 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: 29,9 %

Top Trade of the Week: + 5,056.38 %

The top trade of the week was made by Fabian Dreher ( uva). In his wikifolio Online Gaming und E-Sports, he sold stock in the semiconductor giant AMD for a sensational profit of 5,056.38 %. The trade accounted for around 1.7 % of the overall portfolio. Dreher first added AMD shares to his portfolio in November 2015. This means that the stock has been in his portfolio from the very beginning. Dreher continues to hold on to some stock: with a weighting of 18.6 % and a record return of an incredible 5,745 per cent, AMD remains the number one investment in his wikifolio.

Online Gaming und E-Sports uva DE000LS9LG87 Copy ISIN Go to wikifolio Chart abc cde Key Figures +228.0 % since 2015-11-23

+6.6 % 1 Year 0.81 × Risk factor

EUR 265,610.34 Invested capital Ø-Perf. per year: 17,1 %