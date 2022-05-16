LoginRegister
+37.9%
since 10/07/2020
-5.0%
1 Year
+31.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.6%
Max loss
Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
586 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Dieses Wikifolio fußt auf einem smart-macro, smart-micro Ansatz. Das heißt, es werden Modelle betrieben, die ein Market Exposure optimal vorgeben und auf Mikroebene Unternehmen ausgewählt, die nach einer dynamischen Unternehmensbewertung als günstig erscheinen.

Symbol

WF000BLURO

Date created

10/07/2020

Index level

High watermark

137.9

Investment Universe

