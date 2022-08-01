Halbleiter Industrie - Global
+36.2%
since 06/17/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-22.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
45 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Chiphersteller, Toolhersteller und Ausrüster für die Chipindustrie, Halbleiter Hersteller Global, Mittelfristig, Es ist beabsichtigt/geplant Hebelprodukte zu nutzen. Es ist beabsichtigt/geplant Schweinezyklen zu nutzen. Es ist beabsichtigt/geplant sowohl Short als auch Long zu gehen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000CHIP0
Date created
06/17/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
134.9