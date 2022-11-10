Cyclical Investments
-3.3%
since 11/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Welcome to my page! My name is George and I am passionate about analyzing stocks. My seven years of experience in investment banking and the CFA II exam allow me to provide a fresh perspective to subscribers. My research is focused on opportunities in the EV space and I love using those findings to challenge extremely optimistic business assumptions and forecasts frequently presented by the management. Feel free to enjoy my articles and I hope you'll profit from one of the most significant disruptions in the current economy – the EV transition.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000CI222
Date created
11/01/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.1