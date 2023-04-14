Dezem41 70-30 Strategie
-0.5%
since 04/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
1 / 21 days of test period
5 / 10 Reservations
EUR 6,700 / 2,500 Reserved capital
EUR 100
Trading Idea
SIXTVZ performt im durchschnitt seit 10 Jahren den Markt aus. Nasdaq ebenfalls. Wir nehmen also zu 70% Sixt und hedgen das mit 3xLev Nasdaq ETF. Ziel: Langfristig den Markt aus zu performen. Und dabei zu lachen.
Master data
Symbol
WF000DEZEM
Date created
04/12/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.5