Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Dezem41 70-30 Strategie

Dezem41

Last Login: 04/14/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.5%
since 04/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
5 / 10 Reservations
EUR 6,700 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

SIXTVZ performt im durchschnitt seit 10 Jahren den Markt aus. Nasdaq ebenfalls. Wir nehmen also zu 70% Sixt und hedgen das mit 3xLev Nasdaq ETF. Ziel: Langfristig den Markt aus zu performen. Und dabei zu lachen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000DEZEM

Date created

04/12/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.5

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG