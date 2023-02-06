Flagship fund I
+0.4%
since 12/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.5%
Max loss
0.88
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
67 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This fund will invest in wide range of shares each selected by a careful screening process. Expect frequent selling and buying of shares as we will try and take advantage of trading patterns. The fund will also use short product.
Master data
Symbol
WF000FLAG1
Date created
12/01/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
99.5