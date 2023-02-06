Register
Flagship fund I

GrumpyOldMan

Last Login: 02/06/2023

+0.4%
since 12/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.5%
Max loss
0.88
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
67 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

This fund will invest in wide range of shares each selected by a careful screening process. Expect frequent selling and buying of shares as we will try and take advantage of trading patterns. The fund will also use short product.

Symbol

WF000FLAG1

Date created

12/01/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.5

Investment Universe

