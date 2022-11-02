Performing Computer Games
+1.2%
since 07/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.2%
Max loss
1.37
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
117 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Computer game companies are emerging. Also a big crisis can not change that, because in these times people want entertainment. This will be classical value investing. I analyse the annual report, especially the earnings and shareholders equity of the company. Normally I hold an investment for a very long period, as long as the company keeps producing good results. The company should not have a load of debt and ideally the founder still owns a percentage of the company. As a passionate gamer in the scene, I know if a video game will be a success or a flop, before the numbers are official.
Master data
Symbol
WF000G4MES
Date created
07/08/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0