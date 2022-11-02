Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Performing Computer Games

Rupert Zinnecker

 | MrZinnecker

Last Login: 11/02/2022

+1.2%
since 07/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.2%
Max loss
1.37
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
117 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Computer game companies are emerging. Also a big crisis can not change that, because in these times people want entertainment. This will be classical value investing. I analyse the annual report, especially the earnings and shareholders equity of the company. Normally I hold an investment for a very long period, as long as the company keeps producing good results. The company should not have a load of debt and ideally the founder still owns a percentage of the company. As a passionate gamer in the scene, I know if a video game will be a success or a flop, before the numbers are official.

Master data

Symbol

WF000G4MES

Date created

07/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

