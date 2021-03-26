See all wikifolios
Gartenhaus Invest

Gartenhaus

Performance

  • +52.3 %
    since 2020-06-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -31.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.22×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Trend Following Approach

Selection of Portfolio Companies fundamentally based on EPS-, Revenue- and Net Margin Growth, including Technical Analysis of Chart Patterns, Trading Volume, RSI, Oscillators, Bollinger Bands, Fibonacci Retracements and other in order to mitigate risk and maximize potential ROI.

Master data

Symbol
WF000GH420
Date created
2020-06-04
Index level
High watermark
206.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Gartenhaus
Registered since 2020-04-07
