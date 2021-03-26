Gartenhaus Invest
Performance
+52.3 %since 2020-06-04
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-31.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
1.22×Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-03-02 at 11:37 amUS92921W3007Price EUR 18.910 4.0 %
Sell 2021-03-02 at 11:33 amUS62914V1061Price EUR 39.300 4.1 %
Trading Idea
Trend Following Approach
Selection of Portfolio Companies fundamentally based on EPS-, Revenue- and Net Margin Growth, including Technical Analysis of Chart Patterns, Trading Volume, RSI, Oscillators, Bollinger Bands, Fibonacci Retracements and other in order to mitigate risk and maximize potential ROI.
Master data
Symbol
|WF000GH420
Date created
|2020-06-04
|Index level
High watermark
|206.9
Registered since 2020-04-07