Werte Deutschland

Aufwaertstrend

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2021-10-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.13×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

In diesem Depot werde ich hauptsächlich deutsche Wachstumsaktien traden, aber auch vereinzelt auch deutsche Qualitätsaktien suchen, die ich langfristig halten will. Mein Ziel ist eine jährliche Performance von mindestens 12 %.

Master data

Symbol
WF000KRD01
Date created
2021-10-24
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Aufwaertstrend
Registered since 2020-08-08
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

