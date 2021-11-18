US TECH Hebel
Buy 2021-11-15 at 02:40 pmDE000SF2DGK8Price EUR 8.150 1.2 %
Trading Idea
Investiert werden soll in NASDAQ 3x und 6x gehebelt auf Basis von Momentum-Indikationen und quartalsweisem Rebalancing. Es sollen max. jeweils 2% des Depotwertes investiert. Faktorzertifikate sollen das bevorzugte Investment-Instrument sein.
Master data
Symbol
|WF000NDX3X
Date created
|2021-11-04
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Dr. Peter Haric
Registered since 2013-02-25