Ninja

NINJA

Performance

  • +16.9 %
    since 2020-09-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.68×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

A selection of seven stocks meeting two or more of the criteria:
a) a global undisputed giant
b) an exceptional entry-level price
c) a flawless dividend payment
d) a future-proof industry
e) from Japan, the origin of the ninjas
Dividends and surplus cash will be (re-)invested into a Global Titans 50 ETF.
Master data

Symbol
WF000NIN1A
Date created
2020-09-02
Index level
High watermark
117.8

Rules

Investment Universe

Trader

NINJA
Registered since 2019-05-16
Decision making

  • Other analysis

