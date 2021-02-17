Rohstoffe International
Last Login: 2021-02-17
Performance
-
+10.5 %since 2020-12-17
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.49×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2020-12-17 at 10:36 pmCA2926717083Price EUR 2.936 3.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Raw materials are the future .... a CEO of an australian company said that up to now we just started digging - it is like working with a tea spoon to empty the Sahara - there is still a lot out there.
Mining Companies
Service Co to the Mining Companies
International Focus on a wide varieties of raw materials
show more
Mining Companies
Service Co to the Mining Companies
International Focus on a wide varieties of raw materials
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000ROHSL
|
Date created
|2020-12-17
|Index level
|
High watermark
|111.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Sebastian Linnert
Registered since 2016-12-08