RisingSun

ValuePrinciples

Last Login: 05/16/2022

-4.7%
since 04/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.3%
Max loss
0.53
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Qualitativ überdurchschnittliche Aktien, mit robustem Ertragsprofil und attraktivem Bewertung/Wachstum Verhältnis. Diese Eigenschaften ermöglichen Mehrrendite sowohl bei steigenden als auch sinkenden Märkten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000RSNSN

Date created

04/29/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

