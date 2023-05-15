Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Rumorbio

KWinvest

Last Login: 05/15/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+21.4%
since 10/25/2021
+81.7%
1 Year
+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
-48.3%
Max loss
1.44
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
567 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Gehandelt werden Small-Cap-Biotech-Firmen weltweit, die mindestens ein potientielles Blockbuster-Medikament im Portfolio haben (Phase 2 und 3) oder einer möglichen Übernahme entgegen sehen. Die Wertpapiere werden daher meistens langfristig gehalten, solange die Invesmentthese Bestand hat.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000RUBIO

Date created

10/25/2021

Index level

-

High watermark

120.5

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+21.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research Aktientrading

Maik Geschke

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG