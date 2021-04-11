Globally diversified
Performance
-
+3.0 %since 2021-01-01
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-01-05 at 04:20 pm
-
Buy 2021-02-23 at 10:23 pmIE00BJRCLL96Price EUR 24.275 0.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Max deversified by ETF
This wikifolio should primarily be invested in index ETFs. Short-term returns is not the focus, but a long-term buy and hold strategy. The main focus will be on stocks and real estate. Raw materials or gold are out of scope. The selection of the ETFs aims for a broad diversification. Low TER is a selection criterium. As active element rebalencing of portfolio is considered while in general total divesture of one ETF should only be an option if an ETF with similar portfolio and lower TER becomes available. While in general a "passive" none analysis, none stock picking strategy is focus, some Factor ETFs are considered as an option to actively manage the portfolio follow certain market trends e.g. robots, KI, sustainability on a mid term time horizon. The amount of activly managed ETFs should not be higher than 40% of the ETF. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000SMURP
|
Date created
|2021-01-01
|Index level
|
High watermark
|103.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-01
Decision making
- Other analysis