FebInvest Short Term Reversal
-0.1%
since 9/30/2022
-0.1%
Performance (1mo)
7.0%
Volatility (max)
-12.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
303 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Dieses Wikifolio verfolgt eine hochriskante Short Term Reversal Strategie. Der anlagehorizont ist überwiegend kurzfristig. Die Entscheidungsfindung ist abhängig von Branchensentiments, Fundamentalzahlen und vergangenen Renditen.
Master data
Symbol
WF000STR01
Date created
09/30/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.3