Chinese Manufacture
Last Login: 2021-02-18
Performance
-
-0.9 %since 2021-02-11
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.96×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-11 at 05:18 pmUS62914V1061Price EUR 51.400 1.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The Chinese Manufacture portfolio aims to benefit from the massive upswing in China's economy.
You have to be aware that China has been on the rise for years and that its economic power will expand significantly in the future. China's potential is huge. However, there are also risks involved. So you should also be aware that this portfolio is highly risky and not globally diversified.
China's power is primarily reflected in its companies. They have massive know-how and have a huge inland market. In addition, Chinese companies are becoming more and more international, as Europe and America can no longer afford to do without Chinese services and products.
One of the greatest advantages of doing business in China is that you are working with the state. This may not sound great at first, but it does give the companies a lot of financial support. The state is trying to make the best possible profit from the companies and to expand their power. Everyone knows that China's political power is enormous. Now imagine that this political power is combined with the economic power of corporations.
Insanely profitable companies emerge that have a major influence on the world market.
For the most part, Chinese stocks are still severely undervalued.
We want to take advantage of this with this portfolio.
Only those growth stocks from Chinese companies that have been analyzed in detail and convince with their economic indicators and their ideas for the future are selected. show more
You have to be aware that China has been on the rise for years and that its economic power will expand significantly in the future. China's potential is huge. However, there are also risks involved. So you should also be aware that this portfolio is highly risky and not globally diversified.
China's power is primarily reflected in its companies. They have massive know-how and have a huge inland market. In addition, Chinese companies are becoming more and more international, as Europe and America can no longer afford to do without Chinese services and products.
One of the greatest advantages of doing business in China is that you are working with the state. This may not sound great at first, but it does give the companies a lot of financial support. The state is trying to make the best possible profit from the companies and to expand their power. Everyone knows that China's political power is enormous. Now imagine that this political power is combined with the economic power of corporations.
Insanely profitable companies emerge that have a major influence on the world market.
For the most part, Chinese stocks are still severely undervalued.
We want to take advantage of this with this portfolio.
Only those growth stocks from Chinese companies that have been analyzed in detail and convince with their economic indicators and their ideas for the future are selected. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000TKCMF
|
Date created
|2021-02-11
|Index level
|
High watermark
|101.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-11