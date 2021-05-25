See all wikifolios
TSLA 900 c Jul 2021

Performance

  • -7.9 %
    since 2021-05-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -16.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.09×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Stocks that only go up, looking for trends and information that hasn't been priced into stockprices by the market, mainly investing into B2C companies with strong management that can quickly capitalize on new market conditions

Sometimes also investing into stocks that go to the moon or alpha centauri(: show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000TSLAA
Date created
2021-05-01
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ARAENCHALAK
Registered since 2019-11-01
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

