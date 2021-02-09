EAP_SS21_ValueRenaissanceFund
Last Login: 2021-02-09
Performance
-
+0.7 %since 2021-01-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-3.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.80×Risk factor
Trading Idea
Value Fund focusing on European large- and mid-cap equities. The fundamentals will be analized empirically upon which financial decicions will be made. Screening criteria includes P/E - Ratio, EV/EBITA - Ratio and Book-Market-Ratio. Strategic asset allocation chooses from STOXX600 constituents with a maximum of 10% per stock. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000VRF21
|
Date created
|2021-01-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|102.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-28