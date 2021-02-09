See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

EAP_SS21_ValueRenaissanceFund

EAGroup3

Performance

  • +0.7 %
    since 2021-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.80×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Value Fund focusing on European large- and mid-cap equities. The fundamentals will be analized empirically upon which financial decicions will be made. Screening criteria includes P/E - Ratio, EV/EBITA - Ratio and Book-Market-Ratio. Strategic asset allocation chooses from STOXX600 constituents with a maximum of 10% per stock. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000VRF21
Date created
2021-01-28
Index level
High watermark
102.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

EAGroup3
Registered since 2021-01-28
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios