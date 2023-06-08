Vola Short Gold Long
+9.1%
since 05/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
22 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Ein Teil des Potfolios soll in Short-Zertifikate (überwiegend Knockouts) auf den VIX oder VSTOXX investiert werden. Es ist geplant, im Rahmen dieser Short-Strategie zur Risiko-Reduktion entsprechende Long-Positionen halten zu können (mit Hilfe von Hebel-Zertifikaten oder -ETFs). Den Rest des Portfolios sollen Wertpapiere auf Gold und CASH bilden. Es ist beabsichtigt, mindestens halbjährlich ein Rebalancing durchzuführen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00180523
Date created
05/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
108.7