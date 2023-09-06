Steady capital growth
-1.5%
since 9/1/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
6%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This portfolio has the goal of achieving capital growth while keeping the risk low. Most of the time, only 75% of the capital is in the market, the remaining is awaiting good opportunities to profit. Every of the main holdings has been chosen assuring that it has growth potential (as a company) and that pays at least 5% annual dividend. I cannot assure a minimum profit, but I am going to do my best to avoid capital losses while maximize your profit.
Master data
Symbol
WF00717171
Date created
09/01/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0