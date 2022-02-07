See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

MacroRaise

Daryoosh Dehestani
Diablo

Performance

  • +9.7 %
    since 2022-01-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -8.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio werden Aktien, ETFs und Crypto gehandelt. Der Anlagehorizont ist mittel- bis langfristig und die Handelsstrategie am fundamentalsten. Es wird dringend empfohlen, mindestens 6 Monate zu folgen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00A1888D
Date created
2022-01-31
Index level
High watermark
104.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Diablo
Daryoosh Dehestani
Registered since 2019-04-03
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios