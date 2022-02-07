MacroRaise

Recent events

Comment

The inflation rate in Germany is heading to 4.9% from 5.3% in Dec 2021 and acc to reports by ECB, I expect this decline would be pursuing at least up to next year. Meanwhile, and based on related reports about decisions by FRS about the job market, the unemployment rate is decreasing, too. My main strategy here is hedging against the risk of massive future losses like what was happened in Jan 2022 (last month). Therefore, a big part of this portfolio is assigned to risky assets and the rest to the low risky ones. I truly believe that we're in a bullish market in Crypto and the dips have been passed. The mid-longterm targets for invested ETFs up to end of this year: ETH= We've reached the first resistance of 3k while it bounced from the 21EMA (curr.3015) BTC= Prepared for next resistance 46K (curr. 41605) Sol= same trend here and next rush would be start in Apr (curr. 113) Stay tuned!