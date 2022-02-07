MacroRaise
Last Login: 2022-02-07
Performance
-
+9.7 %since 2022-01-31
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-8.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-02-05 at 08:56 pm
-
Buy 2022-02-02 at 01:04 pmCH1114873776Price EUR 60.050 24.0%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werden Aktien, ETFs und Crypto gehandelt. Der Anlagehorizont ist mittel- bis langfristig und die Handelsstrategie am fundamentalsten. Es wird dringend empfohlen, mindestens 6 Monate zu folgen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00A1888D
|
Date created
|2022-01-31
|Index level
|
High watermark
|104.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Daryoosh Dehestani
Registered since 2019-04-03
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis