Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

All Weather Enhanced

Clemens Fath

 | ClemensF

Last Login: 01/26/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 01/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Ausgangsbasis ist das von Ray Dalio entwickelte Konzept des "All Weather Portfolios", welches aufgrund breiter, assetklassenübergreifender Diversifikation ein reduziertes Risiko im Sinne einer geringeren Volatilität aufweisen soll. Im Rahmen des vorliegenden Wikifolios wird das Konzept insbesondere in Bezug auf die Assetallokation weiterentwickelt, wodurch ein verbessertes Chancen-Risiko-Profil erreicht werden soll.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ALLWE1

Date created

01/23/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+7.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ambition Europa und USA

Franz Köninger

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+57.3%
Ø-Perf. per year