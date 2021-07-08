5 ARK-ETFs
Last Login: 2021-07-08
Performance
-
-3.3 %since 2021-07-07
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-08 at 03:30 pmUS00214Q3020Price EUR 75.340 15.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Sie können 5 ARK-ETFs in einem Zertifikat haben.
Ungefähr:
40% ARKK
15% ARKW
15% ARKQ
15% ARKF
15% ARKG
show more
Ungefähr:
40% ARKK
15% ARKW
15% ARKQ
15% ARKF
15% ARKG
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00ARK105
|
Date created
|2021-07-07
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-19