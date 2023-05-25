Skip to content
BuyHighSellLow

PhilB

Last Login: 05/25/2023

-1.6%
since 05/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.88
Risk factor

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
15 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

echnischer Analyst mit einem Gefühl von Marktsentiment. Fundamental mittel- und langfristig aber immer in Kombination mit der kurzfristigen technischen Analyse. Es wird gekauft was gekauft wird und verkauft was verkauft wird.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00BHSL12

Date created

05/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

