Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Stanfordprisontrading

ArnO1910

Last Login: 07/25/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 7/21/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Möglichst sicher investieren und möglichst den NASDAQ übertreffen da dies meine Note positiv beeinflussen wird Am Anfang investieren und dann über die Sommerferien laufen lassen und ab und zu reinschauen

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00DIMHAN

Date created

07/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.5

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG