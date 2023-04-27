Compound your Returns
+0.5%
since 04/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Buying compounders; Targeting a return of +50% over the foreseeable three years (~15% CAGR p.a.) The returns come from a combination of growth, profitability, return on capital, and capital returns to investors combined with the appropriate valuation. Track record of manager = 12 years ROI last five years = 17% p.a. Cash can be an allocation.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00EQGARP
Date created
04/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.8