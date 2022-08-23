medical perspective
-1.3%
since 08/21/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.49
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Anwenderorientierte Abbildung des Medizinsektors zur Diversifikation Ihres Gesamtportfolios. Investmentphilosophie: Ärztliche Perspektive und Kontakt zur Pharmazie und Medizintechnik. Literaturanalyse/ Aktuelle Publikationen. Ökonomische Fundamentalanalyse. Long-Term Investment bei regelmäßige Reevaluation.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00FAMP22
Date created
08/21/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0