See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

FUTURE3.0

Makshpp

Performance

  • +8.7 %
    since 2021-05-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Aktiv diversifiziertes Wikifolio aus Werten zukunftsweisender Märkte und hochinnovativer Unternehmen....











........................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................























. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00FTRE30
Date created
2021-05-06
Index level
High watermark
114.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Makshpp
Registered since 2020-12-20
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios