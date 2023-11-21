Skip to content
The Magnificent Big Tech Seven

AngelosB

Last Login: 11/21/2023

+1.1%
since 11/13/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.6%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

The term "Magnificent Seven" stocks typically refers to a group of large, well-established technology companies that have been considered leaders in the stock market. As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, the composition of these stocks may change over time due to market dynamics and shifts in industry trends. However, as of then, the Magnificent Seven often included the following companies: Apple Inc. (AAPL): A multinational technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and services. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG): The parent company of Google, involved in various technology-related businesses, including online advertising, search engines, and cloud computing. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): A leading technology company known for its software products, including the Windows operating system and Office suite, as well as its presence in cloud computing. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): An e-commerce and cloud computing giant, known for its online retail platform and diverse range of products and services. Facebook, Inc. (now Meta Platforms, Inc.) (FB/META): A social media and technology company, known for its flagship social networking platform Facebook and other products. Netflix Inc. (NFLX): A streaming media service provider, popular for its online streaming of a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and original content. Tesla Inc. (TSLA): An electric vehicle and clean energy company, known for its electric cars, energy storage solutions, and solar products. It's important to note that the composition of the "Magnificent Seven" or similar terms can change over time as market conditions and industry dynamics evolve. Investors should conduct their own research and stay updated on the latest market trends to make informed decisions.

Master data

Symbol

WF00MAGBTS

Date created

11/13/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Investment Universe

