Numeratum Whaletrading

Numeratum

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-02-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.27×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Es wird angestrebt, dass sich immer 30 Aktien im Portfolio befinden. Ziel ist die Top 30 Aktien der 50 größten Hedgefonds aus den 13F aufzunehmen. Die Gewichtungen der einzelnen Positionen sollen quartalsweise angepasst werden.
The portfolio will hold 30 shares and The selection will consist of 30 shares from the 50 most invested Hedgefonds from the 13-f. The weigh of the single positions will be adjusted quarterly. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00NWT001
Date created
2021-02-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Numeratum
Registered since 2021-01-16
Decision making

  • Other analysis

