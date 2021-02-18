Numeratum Whaletrading
Last Login: 2021-02-18
Performance
-0.2 %since 2021-02-10
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.27×Risk factor
Buy 2021-02-18 at 08:56 pmUS4370761029Price EUR 234.050 2.4 %
Trading Idea
Es wird angestrebt, dass sich immer 30 Aktien im Portfolio befinden. Ziel ist die Top 30 Aktien der 50 größten Hedgefonds aus den 13F aufzunehmen. Die Gewichtungen der einzelnen Positionen sollen quartalsweise angepasst werden.
The portfolio will hold 30 shares and The selection will consist of 30 shares from the 50 most invested Hedgefonds from the 13-f. The weigh of the single positions will be adjusted quarterly. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00NWT001
Date created
|2021-02-10
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-16
Decision making
- Other analysis