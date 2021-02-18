Numeratum Whaletrading

Trading Idea

Es wird angestrebt, dass sich immer 30 Aktien im Portfolio befinden. Ziel ist die Top 30 Aktien der 50 größten Hedgefonds aus den 13F aufzunehmen. Die Gewichtungen der einzelnen Positionen sollen quartalsweise angepasst werden.

The portfolio will hold 30 shares and The selection will consist of 30 shares from the 50 most invested Hedgefonds from the 13-f. The weigh of the single positions will be adjusted quarterly. show more

This content is not available in the current language.