Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Prime Alpha

Blagoja Pazarkoski

 | DudanB

Last Login: 02/27/2023

-1.9%
since 02/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.9%
Max loss
0.84
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In principal, with so many variables to consider, it can be difficult to determine which stocks to buy, when to buy them, and when to sell. The wikifolio idea as a rule shall incorporate leveraged stock picks, trend following, and in principal a fundamental and technical analysis to assess changes in corporate operations. By diversifying across multiple industries and asset classes, including stocks, funds, and ETFs. In general the time horizon should be mid- to long-term in some cases short term selling is possible. However, as a rule shall vary depending on a variety of factors, including market trends, investor risk appetite, and seasonal fluctuations. Fundamental analysis approach: Economic analysis (analysis of the general economic and fiscal policy of the major economic powers). Industry analysis (analysis of the industry where one company operates) - Company analysis (this is analysis of the company financials and performance overall). Technical analysis approach: performed on a 4 hours, 1 day, 1 week and 1 month chart time frame of the given security. Works with applying various technical indicators and strategies, such as: RSI, MACD, Volume, RVI, ADX, Pivot Points, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance , high and low levels, and other suitable indicators and strategies for the given security. Through this approach, as a rule the wikifolio shall aim to achieve stability in its analysis and idea, providing a balanced view of market movements. In principal shall be an active approach, using trading instruments from the investment universe, including equities, ETFs, funds.

Master data

Symbol

WF00PRIMEA

Date created

02/23/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

