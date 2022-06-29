LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Vice Investing

beNde

Last Login: 06/29/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 06/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

In dem Wikifolio soll in Werte zu investiert werden, die man in ESG-Fonds nicht unbedingt findet, sondern orientiert sich an Vice-Fonds. Zielsetzung ist, eine hohe Rendite mit geringerer Korrelation zum Gesamtmarkt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00S1NFUL

Date created

06/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tenbagger - Strategie

Jens Jatho

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+28.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+101.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+19.7%
Ø-Perf. per year