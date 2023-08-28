cashfolio
+0.2%
since 8/24/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Cash ist Trumpf. Mit diesem Leitsatz möchte ich ein wikifolio aufbauen, dass zu einem großen Teil in starke Dividendentitel investiert. Des Weiteren wird ein kleiner Teil des Kapitals in sogenannte Weltportfolios investiert.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0BFFOLIO
Date created
08/24/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0