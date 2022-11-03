ROBOT BIG SHORT
-6.4%
since 10/27/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-18.5%
Max loss
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
ROBOT BIG SHORT wählt hier die besten Aktien, aus 15.000 Auslandsaktien (welche an deutschen Börsen gehandelt werden) aus, die sich, langfristig gesehen, in einem Down-Trend befinden und shortet sie. ROBOT BIG SHORT wird jede einzelne Position so lange wie möglich halten, so lange sie langfristig gewinnerzielend ist. Programm: ROBOT BIG SHORT Aktiviert: 01.11.2022
Master data
Symbol
WF0BIGXG07
Date created
10/27/2022
Index level
High watermark
100.0