Boersenclub Koblenz Frost

Frosty1118

Last Login: 06/15/2023

blank

-1.2%
since 06/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

A core of undervalued stocks using value investing techniques and valued using discounted cash flows. Strong balance sheets are a must. Some growth stocks included for gains. Let's see if this can beat the market!

Master data

Symbol

WF0BKFROST

Date created

06/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.7

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

