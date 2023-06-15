Boersenclub Koblenz Frost
-1.2%
since 06/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
A core of undervalued stocks using value investing techniques and valued using discounted cash flows. Strong balance sheets are a must. Some growth stocks included for gains. Let's see if this can beat the market!
Master data
Symbol
WF0BKFROST
Date created
06/01/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.7