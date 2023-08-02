DBL World Growth and Value
-1.1%
since 7/31/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Investition soll weltweit in Growth- und Valueaktien erfolgen. Valueaktien sind sogenannte Substanzwertaktien, deren Unternehmen nur wenig Wachstum, dafür aber hohe Gewinne und Dividenden mitbringen. Growth- bzw. Wachstumsaktien weisen im Gegenzug niedrige Gewinne, dafür hohes Wachstum und meist niedrige oder gar keine Dividenden auf. Die Kombination aus beidem soll Chancen eröffnen!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0DBLGV91
Date created
07/31/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0