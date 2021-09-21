See all wikifolios
Zukunft verdienen

Andreas Heim
ValueInvest0

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-09-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.26×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Mit Zukunft verdienen werden Megatrends verfolgt und nachhaltige sowie ertragsstarke Aktien mit Zukunftspotenzial erkannt.

- Mobilität (Alternative Antriebe, - energiequellen)
- Umwelt (Carbon Removal Industry, Beyond-Plastic-(Kreislaufwirtschaft), Bevölkerungswachstum, Globale Migration)
- Tech (AI, Plattform-Ökonomie, Internet of Thigs, Digital Health Biotech)
- Food & Farmin (Urban Farming, Megacitys, Vertical Villages, Bio-Trend)
Master data

Symbol
WF0FUTLIFE
Date created
2021-09-20
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ValueInvest0
Andreas Heim
Registered since 2016-01-15
