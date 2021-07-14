Golden butterfly on steroids
Last Login: 2021-07-14
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2021-07-12
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.37×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-12 at 03:36 pmIE00BMW3QX54Price EUR 22.070 5.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The wikifolio "Golden butterfly on steroids" is based on the idea to achieve long-term and constant high returns and to maximize the risk-adjusted return. For this purpose, the standard composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio is supplemented by assets with higher expected returns. This is done through detailed screening of macroeconomic conditions and at the discretion of the creator. Depending on the market cycle, it is thus conceivable to add high yield bonds, cryptocurrencies via certificates and other instruments (especially Bitcoin as digital gold), smart beta ETFs and sector bets, etc., using the composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio as a basic framework.
The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:
40% equities
40% high yield bonds
10% Gold
10% Bitcoin show more
The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:
40% equities
40% high yield bonds
10% Gold
10% Bitcoin show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0GOLDBOS
|
Date created
|2021-07-12
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-06-19
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis