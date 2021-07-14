See all wikifolios
Golden butterfly on steroids

LarryLobster

Performance

  • -0.1 %
    since 2021-07-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.37×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The wikifolio "Golden butterfly on steroids" is based on the idea to achieve long-term and constant high returns and to maximize the risk-adjusted return. For this purpose, the standard composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio is supplemented by assets with higher expected returns. This is done through detailed screening of macroeconomic conditions and at the discretion of the creator. Depending on the market cycle, it is thus conceivable to add high yield bonds, cryptocurrencies via certificates and other instruments (especially Bitcoin as digital gold), smart beta ETFs and sector bets, etc., using the composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio as a basic framework.

The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:
40% equities
40% high yield bonds
10% Gold
10% Bitcoin show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0GOLDBOS
Date created
2021-07-12
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Investment Universe

Trader

LarryLobster
Registered since 2019-06-19
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

