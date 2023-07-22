Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

rush long dont stop

peak487

Last Login: 07/22/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+9.6%
since 3/31/2023
+7.2%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-9.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

9%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
115 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Haltet euch fest, wir gehen rein! Entfessel das Chaos, befreie dich! Widerstehe Konformität, schaffe Umbrüche, suche Erleuchtung durch kontrolliertes Risiko. Akzeptiere dein zweites Ich, brich aus gesellschaftlichen Normen aus. Transformiere Schmerz in Wachstum. Ziel: Mutige Investments, konventionelle Grenzen überschreiten. FinanzRevolution!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0PEAK487

Date created

03/31/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

109.7

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+14.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+25.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG